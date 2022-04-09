Market cap of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] reaches 79.45B – now what?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] closed the trading session at $6.04 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.96, while the highest price level was $6.05. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Liquidity Group Announces $775 Million in Capital Commitments led by Apollo and MUFG.

Apollo Funds to Serve as a New Capital Partner for Liquidity’s Fast-Growing, Credit-Oriented Platform.

Existing Investors MUFG Bank and Spark Capital Commit Additional Capital.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.62 percent and weekly performance of -2.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 2650890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 95.58.

MUFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.26. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $5,624,004 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,205 million, or 1.80% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 84,744,985, which is approximately 4.79% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,351,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.79 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $56.44 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -3.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 12,090,413 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 5,840,400 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 180,983,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,914,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,779 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 611,934 shares during the same period.