Market cap of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS] reaches 5.81B – now what?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCCS] traded at a low on 04/07/22, posting a -9.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.69. The company report on April 7, 2022 that CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. Goes Live on BillingPlatform to Streamline Revenue Operations.

Insurtech leader, CCC, now leveraging comprehensive billing and monetization solution to automate billing processes and improve operational efficiency .

BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today’s innovative business models, today announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, has gone live on BillingPlatform to modernize the company’s billing processes. CCC uses multiple BillingPlatform solutions – BillingCloud, CollectionsCloud, Revenue Recognition and the Customer Portal – to automate its billing processes, improve operational efficiency and offer customers flexible invoicing models, among many other benefits.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12026634 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for CCCS stock reached $5.81 billion, with 596.60 million shares outstanding and 575.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 12026634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has CCCS stock performed recently?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.23. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS]

There are presently around $6,230 million, or 95.10% of CCCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 373,134,844, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.33% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 53,082,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $567.46 million in CCCS stocks shares; and TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., currently with $567.46 million in CCCS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCCS] by around 72,167,032 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 9,624,446 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 500,996,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,788,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCCS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,051,175 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,914,610 shares during the same period.