Market Analysts see Dana Incorporated [DAN] falling to $18. Time to buy?

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] price plunged by -6.18 percent to reach at -$0.99. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Dana’s New Sustainable Mobility Center Awarded LEED Certification.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its Sustainable Mobility Center, located on its World Headquarters campus in Maumee, Ohio, United States.

Dana’s state-of-the-art Sustainable Mobility Center serves as an engineering center of excellence for e-Propulsion products, including the development of electric motors and upfitting of electric vehicles with complete e-Propulsion systems. The center also offers a dynamic customer experience, showcasing the company’s electrified mobility technologies — while providing a location to educate and generate awareness around Dana’s commitment to a broad range of sustainability and social responsibility priorities.

A sum of 2474811 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. Dana Incorporated shares reached a high of $15.83 and dropped to a low of $14.44 until finishing in the latest session at $15.04.

The one-year DAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.55. The average equity rating for DAN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dana Incorporated [DAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $32, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on DAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

DAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dana Incorporated [DAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, DAN shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 16.33 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dana Incorporated Fundamentals:

Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to 25.05%.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,218 million, or 97.19% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,853,005, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 14,286,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.01 million in DAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.19 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 12,637,383 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 11,711,337 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 114,005,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,354,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,206,848 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,244,387 shares during the same period.