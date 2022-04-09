Lake Street lifts SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] closed the trading session at $1.17 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.08, while the highest price level was $1.20. The company report on April 4, 2022 that VIDAA and SeaChange Partner to Transform the Monetization of Addressable TV Advertising on Connected TVs.

Joint solution will enable FAST channel playout, AVOD streaming and delivery to mobile devices.

VIDAA USA, Inc., the provider of a leading smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on Hisense TVs and other smart TVs, and SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery and ad insertion solutions, have partnered to jointly develop a superior streaming and ad insertion solution to accelerate the expansion of free ad-supported content on VIDAA tv globally.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.56 percent and weekly performance of 3.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, SEAC reached to a volume of 3613439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

SEAC stock trade performance evaluation

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, SEAC shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1907, while it was recorded at 1.1430 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1416 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.91.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.95. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$142,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.20% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,705,129, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 14.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 556,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in SEAC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.5 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 876,849 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,065,993 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,058,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,000,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,136 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,018 shares during the same period.