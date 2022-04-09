Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] moved down -36.11: Why It’s Important

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] plunged by -$7.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.0552 during the day while it closed the day at $13.11. The company report on April 6, 2022 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT ON HALAL PRODUCTS FOR EUROPEAN MARKETS.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that on April 6, 2022 World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn Bhd (“WISE”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a distribution agreement with KMF Malaysiawe (“KMF”) to sell and distribute Halal products in France initially and then to Germany and United Kingdom. The distribution service agreement is for a period of 3 year. KMF shall promote, market and sell the Halal products on an indent basis for WISE. WISE will purchase the Halal products for distribution in Europe and use the existing KMF distribution infrastructure and network including warehousing. The parties agree on a profit share arrangement and to develop the European market.

Dato’ Seri Dr. Hilmi Haji Yahaya, the Chairman of WISE commented, “There is a tremendous demand for Halal products in Europe where the market is estimated to be about Euro 70 billion in 2021. We are focusing on the market in France first and then expand to Germany, UK and other European markets. We plan to source the Halal products in Asia from our supply network of Halal producers and manufacturers.” Dato’ Seri Dr. Hilmi Haji Yahaya further stated, “KMF has been selling Halal products in France since 2013. They have built an established distribution network locally. By working with KMF, we can have our products tap into this distribution network in France and other parts of Europe. Also, as we develop our own Halal products this KMF network will be an important channel for us to gain access to the European markets.”.

Integrated Media Technology Limited stock has also loss -57.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IMTE stock has inclined by 169.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 202.77% and gained 193.29% year-on date.

The market cap for IMTE stock reached $122.31 million, with 9.33 million shares outstanding and 4.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 896.84K shares, IMTE reached a trading volume of 4304079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.97.

IMTE stock trade performance evaluation

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.90. With this latest performance, IMTE shares gained by 63.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 202.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 25.05 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -357.16 and a Gross Margin at -176.40. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.14.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -66.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -674.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -557,603.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.57. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$460,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 41,137 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,600 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,611 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,600 shares during the same period.