Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $0.80

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2899 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Nasdaq Accepts Evofem Plan to Regain Listing Compliance.

Continued Listing Subject to Receipt of Shareholder Approval for the Reverse Stock Split of Evofem Common Stock before May 4, 2022, with Compliance by May 20, 2022.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVFM) (“Evofem” and the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has granted Evofem’s request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), pending the outcome of the stockholder vote on the Company’s reverse stock split proposal scheduled to take place at its annual general meeting on May 4, 2022.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -24.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVFM stock has declined by -36.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.49% and lost -31.80% year-on date.

The market cap for EVFM stock reached $53.46 million, with 161.56 million shares outstanding and 150.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 11603807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVFM shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52.

EVFM stock trade performance evaluation

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.68. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -36.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.36 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4099, while it was recorded at 0.2842 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6158 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2023.30 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2488.99.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 20.10% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,860,966, which is approximately -2.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,921,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.76 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 1,682,027 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,906,847 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,961,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,550,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,123 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,455,922 shares during the same period.