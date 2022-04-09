Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Revenue clocked in at $18.55 billion, up 3.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] loss -0.30% or -0.29 points to close at $95.89 with a heavy trading volume of 2852055 shares. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Emerson Pledges $200 Million in Charitable Giving Over 10 Years Focused on Education Equity in St. Louis and Other Communities.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a new chapter in its philanthropic commitment to U.S. communities where it operates with a pledge to devote $200 million of its charitable contributions over the next decade to help address the vital issue of education inequity.

“We see a critical need to focus our corporate philanthropy on education inequities in our hometown of St. Louis and the other communities where Emerson operates,” said Lal Karsanbhai, Emerson’s president and chief executive officer. “Inequities in the educational experience of children lead to inequities in life. Access to a quality educational experience is a crucial component for building a better future for all.”.

It opened the trading session at $95.56, the shares rose to $96.19 and dropped to $94.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMR points out that the company has recorded -1.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 2852055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $110.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $116, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.88, while it was recorded at 97.07 for the last single week of trading, and 96.22 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $41,912 million, or 75.00% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,951,679, which is approximately 2.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,288,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.55 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 866 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 30,940,984 shares. Additionally, 698 investors decreased positions by around 34,050,818 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 370,773,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,765,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,888,912 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,714 shares during the same period.