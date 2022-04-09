Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is -22.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.56 at the close of the session, down -4.88%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Daré Bioscience Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update.

Entered into an exclusive global license agreement with Organon to commercialize XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%) that includes a $10 million upfront cash payment once effective.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock is now -22.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DARE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.66 and lowest of $1.501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.51, which means current price is +19.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 2743758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has DARE stock performed recently?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5468, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6466 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $12 million, or 9.40% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,056,053, which is approximately 41.072% of the company’s market cap and around 3.59% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,388,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly -14.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 3,178,060 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 813,893 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,204,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,196,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,601,026 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 586,073 shares during the same period.