Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] is -55.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ: APTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -49.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -47.58%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Aptinyx Reports Results from Phase 2b Study of NYX-2925 in Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.

NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint of the study.

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced results from a Phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study’s primary endpoint, which assessed the change from baseline in average daily pain on the numeric rating scale (NRS) during week 12.

Over the last 12 months, APTX stock dropped by -58.25%. The one-year Aptinyx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.74. The average equity rating for APTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.53 million, with 67.72 million shares outstanding and 59.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 176.13K shares, APTX stock reached a trading volume of 8728580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTX shares is $9.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aptinyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptinyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on APTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptinyx Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

APTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.58. With this latest performance, APTX shares dropped by -61.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.98 for Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptinyx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7453.40 and a Gross Margin at +47.40. Aptinyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7488.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40.

Aptinyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.20 and a Current Ratio set at 20.20.

Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 51.30% of APTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTX stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 8,891,758, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 6,116,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.31 million in APTX stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $12.63 million in APTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptinyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ:APTX] by around 1,227,657 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 745,343 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,615,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,588,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,673 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 193,194 shares during the same period.