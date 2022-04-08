Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $40

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] traded at a high on 04/07/22, posting a 3.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $197.93. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wetteny Joseph will review first quarter 2022 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on May 5, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2780057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoetis Inc. stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for ZTS stock reached $92.19 billion, with 472.99 million shares outstanding and 470.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 2780057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $245.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $206, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 73.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has ZTS stock performed recently?

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.35, while it was recorded at 191.51 for the last single week of trading, and 205.41 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.31. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.81.

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $82,625 million, or 92.80% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,315,810, which is approximately 3.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,332,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.83 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 2.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 867 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 17,744,232 shares. Additionally, 592 investors decreased positions by around 16,789,483 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 397,197,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,731,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 251 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,787,912 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 962,907 shares during the same period.