Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell -13.02% so far this year. What now?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] slipped around -2.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $73.97 at the close of the session, down -2.89%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Wynn Resorts Honored on Travel + Leisure’s Global Vision Awards 2022 List.

Wynn Resorts has been recognized as a Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award 2022 winner. The award spotlights international companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

The honorees were selected by a panel of experts across the travel, hospitality, and retail industries, as well as the non-profit sector who have made concerted efforts to support more eco-friendly and responsible initiatives in their personal and professional lives. Not only is Wynn Resorts demonstrating thought leadership and creative problem-solving, but they are also taking actionable steps to protect the environment and enhance the communities in which they operate.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock is now -13.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WYNN Stock saw the intraday high of $76.136 and lowest of $71.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 136.83, which means current price is +11.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 3431773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $107.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $93 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $117 to $123, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on WYNN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 93 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.96, while it was recorded at 78.34 for the last single week of trading, and 91.08 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $5,535 million, or 63.50% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,940,868, which is approximately 0.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,330,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $786.86 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $519.2 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -17.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 7,112,540 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 8,553,663 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 57,000,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,666,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000,378 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,607,018 shares during the same period.