why Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $329.43

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] jumped around 5.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $231.96 at the close of the session, up 2.61%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Zscaler Unveils Industry-First Security Service Edge Innovations to Protect Enterprises from the Most Sophisticated Cyber Attacks.

Advancements to the Most Deployed ZTNA Solution Strengthen the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange with New Private App Protection, Deception, and Privileged Remote Access Capabilities.

Zscaler Inc. stock is now -27.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZS Stock saw the intraday high of $239.95 and lowest of $224.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 376.11, which means current price is +24.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 2762514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $329.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $340 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $400 to $350, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ZS stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZS shares from 400 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 13.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 152.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has ZS stock performed recently?

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.52, while it was recorded at 238.99 for the last single week of trading, and 268.75 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.81 and a Gross Margin at +77.62. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.93.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.38. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$83,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 47.48%.

Insider trade positions for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

There are presently around $14,506 million, or 47.50% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,543,542, which is approximately 9.041% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,899,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $704.76 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 18.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 8,710,504 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 5,798,246 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 49,657,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,166,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 855,176 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 835,123 shares during the same period.