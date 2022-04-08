why VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.80

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] traded at a high on 04/07/22, posting a 9.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.67. The company report on April 7, 2022 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1b Efficacy Data for FMX114 from Phase 1b/2a Trial for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis.

At week 2, FMX114 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in both absolute and percent change in ADSI score compared to vehicle.

Phase 2a safety and efficacy results expected in the second quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9831473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.70%.

The market cap for VYNE stock reached $34.49 million, with 53.55 million shares outstanding and 52.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, VYNE reached a trading volume of 9831473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNE shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has VYNE stock performed recently?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5984, while it was recorded at 0.6696 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3835 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -461.08 and a Gross Margin at +77.31. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -496.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -170.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.21.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

There are presently around $8 million, or 25.20% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: DSC ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 2,551,000, which is approximately 131.909% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,246,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in VYNE stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.33 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly -6.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 2,099,415 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,963,207 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,611,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,673,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,723 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,155,990 shares during the same period.