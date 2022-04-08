why Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.50

Global Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: GNL] loss -0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $15.74 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for Second Quarter 2022.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (“GNL”) (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB) announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on its shares of common stock at an annualized rate of $1.60 per share or $0.40 per share on a quarterly basis. GNL anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter (unless otherwise specified) to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment.

Accordingly, GNL declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on April 18, 2022 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2022.

Global Net Lease Inc. represents 103.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.61 billion with the latest information. GNL stock price has been found in the range of $15.58 to $15.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 849.31K shares, GNL reached a trading volume of 2570682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Global Net Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on GNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 56.76.

Trading performance analysis for GNL stock

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, GNL shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.72, while it was recorded at 15.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.01 for the last 200 days.

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.78 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. Global Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to 0.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]

There are presently around $1,181 million, or 73.50% of GNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,135,298, which is approximately -1.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,671,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.91 million in GNL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.48 million in GNL stock with ownership of nearly 13.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Net Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Global Net Lease Inc. [NYSE:GNL] by around 5,375,462 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,343,168 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 66,172,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,891,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,249,716 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 414,393 shares during the same period.