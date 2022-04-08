why Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.93

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] loss -4.34% or -0.16 points to close at $3.53 with a heavy trading volume of 2689225 shares. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Combined with Widely Used Statins Significantly Reduced Lipid Oxidation in Model Membranes.

Experimental trial research presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session showed that the combinations of EPA/atorvastatin active metabolite (ATM) and of EPA/rosuvastatin (rosuva) reduced lipid oxidation by 86% and 75%, respectively (p<0.001). Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced in vitro research results suggesting that Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), in combination with widely prescribed statins (often referred to under brand names LIPITOR® and CRESTOR®), contributed to a reduction in lipid oxidation in membranes in a manner that may be enhanced with the use of these statins. It opened the trading session at $3.69, the shares rose to $3.72 and dropped to $3.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRN points out that the company has recorded -28.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.9% lower than its most recent low trading price. If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, AMRN reached to a volume of 2689225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for AMRN stock

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, AMRN shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +78.71. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $501 million, or 35.60% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,169,805, which is approximately -3.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 19,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.03 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $60.74 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 44.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 26,660,511 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 10,514,103 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 98,687,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,862,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,982,573 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,910,601 shares during the same period.