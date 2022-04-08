Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Is Currently 1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $37.90 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.10, while the highest price level was $38.04. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser to Release First Quarter Results on April 29.

Webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release first quarter 2022 results on Friday, April 29, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, WY reached to a volume of 3800776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $44.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.42, while it was recorded at 38.01 for the last single week of trading, and 37.46 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,289 million, or 84.60% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,702,770, which is approximately 0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,396,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.72 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 3.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,911,297 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 44,196,612 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 540,087,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,195,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,964,867 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,076,370 shares during the same period.