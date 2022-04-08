Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $26

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOWL] traded at a high on 04/07/22, posting a 23.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.84. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Werewolf Therapeutics Announce Exclusive Global License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop WTX-613, a Differentiated, Conditionally-Activated IFNα INDUKINE™ Molecule.

Werewolf to receive $15 million upfront payment, with potential for up to $1.26 billion in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments in addition to royalties on future net sales.

WTX-613 expands Jazz’s robust oncology pipeline and represents first immuno-oncology program in company’s R&D portfolio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12031932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stands at 21.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.43%.

The market cap for HOWL stock reached $157.91 million, with 27.36 million shares outstanding and 24.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.07K shares, HOWL reached a trading volume of 12031932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOWL shares is $22.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HOWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82.

How has HOWL stock performed recently?

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.73. With this latest performance, HOWL shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.09% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.27.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Insider trade positions for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [HOWL]

There are presently around $91 million, or 79.30% of HOWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOWL stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,291,881, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,284,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.26 million in HOWL stocks shares; and BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC, currently with $11.29 million in HOWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOWL] by around 2,077,235 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,944,934 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,117,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,140,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOWL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,839 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 437,156 shares during the same period.