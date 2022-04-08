Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] traded at a low on 04/07/22, posting a -2.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.31. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Starwood Capital Group Appoints Rob Tanenbaum Managing Director and Head of North American Hotel Asset Management.

Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy renewables investments, today announced that Rob Tanenbaum has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of North American Hotel Asset Management.

In his new role, Mr. Tanenbaum will focus on enhancing asset values and maximizing performance of Starwood Capital’s full-service, select-service and resort hotel portfolio across North America. He will also work closely with Cody Bradshaw, Starwood Capital’s Managing Director and Global Head of Hotel Asset Management, and Steve Goldman, Managing Director and Head of Hotel Acquisitions for the Americas on the underwriting and business plan development for new hotel & leisure investments in North America and to drive performance post acquisition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3201950 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.86%.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $7.03 billion, with 290.04 million shares outstanding and 276.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 3201950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $28.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has STWD stock performed recently?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.94, while it was recorded at 24.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.01 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $3,378 million, or 48.50% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,160,887, which is approximately 6.197% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,519,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.55 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $133.87 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 7.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 18,051,932 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 7,912,740 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 115,687,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,651,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,283,456 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,772 shares during the same period.