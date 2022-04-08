Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] closed the trading session at $65.26 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.15, while the highest price level was $66.1981. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.97 percent and weekly performance of 8.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, LW reached to a volume of 3166873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $80 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $81, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 30.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LW stock trade performance evaluation

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.59, while it was recorded at 61.58 for the last single week of trading, and 62.93 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.66. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.66.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 12.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 600.67. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 587.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $40,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 10.75%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,699 million, or 87.60% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,886,735, which is approximately 2.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., holding 10,082,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $609.37 million in LW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $540.99 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly -11.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 23,627,973 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 17,804,617 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 85,949,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,382,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,994,579 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,328,385 shares during the same period.