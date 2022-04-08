Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] loss -2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $15.73 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Cinemark Hosts Sony Pictures’ Morbius “Screening of the Americas,” Welcoming Cast and Crew for Celebratory Showing of the Upcoming Film.

The special fan event took place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD and was broadcast live to enthusiastic audiences at select Cinemark theatres in North and South America.

Event included special Q&A with talent followed by an advance screening of the film.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. represents 117.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.90 billion with the latest information. CNK stock price has been found in the range of $15.50 to $16.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 2213031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $23.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 26.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CNK stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.97. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,785 million, or 99.20% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,383,465, which is approximately -5.565% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,289,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.43 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $170.62 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 2.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 13,498,569 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 13,545,218 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 84,019,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,062,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,246,931 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,317,269 shares during the same period.