Wall Street Analyst Resumed Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] traded at a low on 04/06/22, posting a -5.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.20. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Renters of color pay higher security deposits, more application fees.

Higher upfront costs add to the challenge faced by renters of color searching for a new home in today’s tight rental market.

Renters of color pay security deposits more often than white renters, and the deposits they pay are typically $150 higher.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4135669 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zillow Group Inc. stands at 6.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.92%.

The market cap for Z stock reached $9.21 billion, with 187.21 million shares outstanding and 184.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 4135669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.78, while it was recorded at 50.56 for the last single week of trading, and 76.75 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $9,962 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,837,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in Z stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $589.86 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly -24.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 50,244,514 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 63,601,988 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 77,472,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,319,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,962,487 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 18,551,853 shares during the same period.