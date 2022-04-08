Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.81%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Kroger and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Launch National E-commerce Experience Expanding Kroger’s Home and Baby Offering.

Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY® selection now available on Kroger.com .

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), a leading omnichannel retailer for home, baby, and wellness products, today announced the launch of the companies’ e-commerce experience.

Over the last 12 months, BBBY stock dropped by -33.83%. The one-year Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.96. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 99.59 million shares outstanding and 86.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.13M shares, BBBY stock reached a trading volume of 4598308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $15.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 21.80 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,087 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,527,076, which is approximately -0.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,801,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.79 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $232.07 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 9,001,941 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 19,217,136 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 68,196,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,415,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,486,449 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,221,464 shares during the same period.