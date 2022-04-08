Wall Street Analyst Initiated Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.00%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Expedia releases a summer travel cheat sheet, revealing cheapest times to fly.

While Spring Break has yet to wrap for some states, many U.S. travelers are already planning their summer vacations. According to Expedia® data, searches for summer getaways have steadily increased over the last month, with many top destinations seeing double-digit increases week-over-week in March. Destinations seeing a recent spike in interest for June to August travel include Singapore (+60%), Houston (+55%), Bali (+35%) and Washington, D.C. (+35%), indicating travelers are researching getaways both near and far.

With summer vacation FOMO taking hold, Expedia offers a look at the season’s trending destinations and tips for helping travelers get more out of their summer trips, including how to score the season’s cheapest fares.

Over the last 12 months, EXPE stock rose by 4.00%. The one-year Expedia Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.93. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.98 billion, with 153.58 million shares outstanding and 149.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, EXPE stock reached a trading volume of 3065426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $216.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $190 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $171 to $183, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXPE stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 240 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 8.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.96, while it was recorded at 189.87 for the last single week of trading, and 170.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,502 million, or 97.00% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,405,768, which is approximately 0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,683,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 4.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 22,359,713 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 16,740,640 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 106,946,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,047,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,677,599 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,204,781 shares during the same period.