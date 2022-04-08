Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] price plunged by -1.64 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution.

Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0425 per share, payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: April 14, 2022).

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

A sum of 3191309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. Franklin Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $26.7599 and dropped to a low of $25.58 until finishing in the latest session at $26.36.

The one-year BEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.9. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $36.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on BEN stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BEN shares from 32.50 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.14.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 27.35 for the last single week of trading, and 31.48 for the last 200 days.

BEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 1.86%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,907 million, or 45.20% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,682,023, which is approximately 0.37% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 27,532,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.86 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $724.01 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 14,606,136 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 13,341,815 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 192,463,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,411,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,496,579 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,056 shares during the same period.