Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $5.50

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.75%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter dividend is payable on April 29, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2022.

Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:.

Over the last 12 months, TWO stock dropped by -31.18%. The one-year Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for TWO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.83 billion, with 343.90 million shares outstanding and 342.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, TWO stock reached a trading volume of 4679441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $5.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7.75 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96.

TWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.75. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Two Harbors Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

TWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to 3.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,235 million, or 70.40% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,013,289, which is approximately 10.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,671,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.79 million in TWO stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $71.91 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 38,666,521 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 22,870,069 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 174,638,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,175,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,486,922 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,453,409 shares during the same period.