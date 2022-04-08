SVB Leerink lifts Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVI] gained 56.84% or 1.08 points to close at $2.98 with a heavy trading volume of 21262870 shares. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Trevi Therapeutics Announces $55 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market.

Proceeds To Fund the Development of Haduvio for Chronic Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis .

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for pruritus in prurigo nodularis (PN) and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors for the purchase, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of (i) 4,580,526 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.90 per share, and (ii) pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 24,379,673 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.899 per warrant, for gross proceeds of approximately $55 million. Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will be exercisable until exercised in full.

It opened the trading session at $2.03, the shares rose to $3.20 and dropped to $2.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRVI points out that the company has recorded 138.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -547.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 686.93K shares, TRVI reached to a volume of 21262870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVI shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on TRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for TRVI stock

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.45. With this latest performance, TRVI shares gained by 73.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.00 for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2500, while it was recorded at 2.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3300 for the last 200 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.29.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]

There are presently around $34 million, or 46.50% of TRVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVI stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,940,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 4,824,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.17 million in TRVI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $9.17 million in TRVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVI] by around 6,823,274 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,276,931 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,894,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,994,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,469,180 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,268,931 shares during the same period.