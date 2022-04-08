Stryker Corporation [SYK] is 0.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stryker Corporation [NYSE: SYK] loss -0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $268.20 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Stryker to host conference call on April 28, 2022.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provide an operational update.Final operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: Stryker’s Q1 2022 earnings call. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Stryker Corporation represents 377.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.66 billion with the latest information. SYK stock price has been found in the range of $257.64 to $268.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, SYK reached a trading volume of 4064300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stryker Corporation [SYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYK shares is $285.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Stryker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Stryker Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SYK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stryker Corporation is set at 6.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYK in the course of the last twelve months was 56.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for SYK stock

Stryker Corporation [SYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, SYK shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Stryker Corporation [SYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.91, while it was recorded at 267.64 for the last single week of trading, and 262.95 for the last 200 days.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stryker Corporation [SYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.40 and a Gross Margin at +62.60. Stryker Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.78.

Stryker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stryker Corporation go to 11.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stryker Corporation [SYK]

There are presently around $75,766 million, or 76.40% of SYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,652,681, which is approximately 0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,860,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.41 billion in SYK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.68 billion in SYK stock with ownership of nearly -6.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stryker Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 792 institutional holders increased their position in Stryker Corporation [NYSE:SYK] by around 11,550,481 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 9,897,063 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 260,733,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,180,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYK stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,438 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 814,358 shares during the same period.