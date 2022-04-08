Shopify Inc. [SHOP] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $834

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] price plunged by -1.92 percent to reach at -$12.61. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Shopify Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth-quarter 2021 Merchant Solutions Revenue exceeds $1 billion for the first time.

Shopify reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A sum of 2887882 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. Shopify Inc. shares reached a high of $669.05 and dropped to a low of $620.45 until finishing in the latest session at $643.97.

The one-year SHOP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.08. The average equity rating for SHOP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $991.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $1500 to $1100. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1270 to $937, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on SHOP stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHOP shares from 1500 to 840.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 52.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 174.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.20.

SHOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 718.49, while it was recorded at 684.75 for the last single week of trading, and 1,255.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shopify Inc. Fundamentals:

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

SHOP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc. go to 18.07%.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,780 million, or 71.80% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,884,426, which is approximately -2.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,450,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.08 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 1.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

740 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 6,180,174 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 3,611,584 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 69,071,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,863,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,771 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 282,456 shares during the same period.