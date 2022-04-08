Seaport Research Partners lifts American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] jumped around 3.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $104.49 at the close of the session, up 3.14%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SERVICE CORPORATION SEEKS BIDS FOR COAL.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following regions and terms:.

American Electric Power Company Inc. stock is now 17.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEP Stock saw the intraday high of $104.81 and lowest of $101.269 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.70, which means current price is +24.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 3364448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $101.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $93 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has AEP stock performed recently?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.92 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.69, while it was recorded at 101.55 for the last single week of trading, and 87.81 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.10%.

Insider trade positions for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $37,618 million, or 74.20% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,072,334, which is approximately 2.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,461,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.59 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 1.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

655 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 24,819,022 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 23,626,325 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 322,872,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,317,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,126,038 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,636,258 shares during the same period.