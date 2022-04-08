Phillips 66 [PSX] is 14.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] slipped around -2.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $83.08 at the close of the session, down -3.03%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Phillips 66 Announces Debt Exchange Offers for Any and All Outstanding Debt Securities of Phillips 66 Partners LP and Consent Solicitations to Amend the Related Indentures.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced today the commencement of offers to exchange (collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted notes of the seven series of notes described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) issued by Phillips 66 Partners LP (“PSXP”) for notes to be issued by Phillips 66 Company (“P66 Co”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Phillips 66, as described in the table below (collectively, the “New Notes”).

The New Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Phillips 66. The New Notes will be unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of P66 Co and will rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of P66 Co issued from time to time, and the guarantees will rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Phillips 66. Through the Exchange Offers, the holders of Old Notes issued by PSXP are being offered the opportunity to exchange their Old Notes for New Notes with the same interest rates and maturities in light of the recent acquisition of PSXP by Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 stock is now 14.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSX Stock saw the intraday high of $86.65 and lowest of $80.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.34, which means current price is +13.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 7395077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $99.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $100 to $104. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $104, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PSX stock. On December 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 83 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.37, while it was recorded at 85.46 for the last single week of trading, and 77.75 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $28,145 million, or 56.40% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,385,615, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,312,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.54 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 706 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 25,139,944 shares. Additionally, 566 investors decreased positions by around 20,078,680 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 283,270,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,489,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,496,498 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,477,683 shares during the same period.