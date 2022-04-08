Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] moved down -6.72: Why It’s Important

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price plunged by -6.72 percent to reach at -$2.81. The company report on April 4, 2022 that theScore Bet Online Sportsbook and iCasino Debuts in Ontario.

– Penn National Gaming Expands Online Gaming Footprint to Canada’s Most Populous Province -.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures (Canada) Inc. (“theScore Bet”) has officially launched theScore Bet mobile Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario. theScore Bet, which is available on iOS and Android devices, went live at 12:01 AM, ET on April 4.

A sum of 6003619 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.42M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $41.03 and dropped to a low of $38.31 until finishing in the latest session at $39.02.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.03. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $53 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $51, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on PENN stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 80 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.32. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.46, while it was recorded at 41.90 for the last single week of trading, and 60.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.86. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $5,737 million, or 82.50% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,133,722, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,857,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.98 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $628.6 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 6.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 18,437,056 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 22,416,214 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 96,296,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,149,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,295,845 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 15,301,207 shares during the same period.