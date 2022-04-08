Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Stock trading around $139.84 per share: What’s Next?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] plunged by -$1.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $141.59 during the day while it closed the day at $139.84. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Paychex, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Results:.

– Revenue Climbs 15%- Diluted Earnings Per Share Increases 23%- Full Year Guidance Adjusted Upward.

Paychex, Inc. (the “Company,” “Paychex,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) today announced the following results for the quarter ended February 28, 2022 (the “third quarter”), as compared to the corresponding prior year period:.

Paychex Inc. stock has also gained 2.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAYX stock has inclined by 6.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.87% and gained 2.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PAYX stock reached $49.61 billion, with 360.90 million shares outstanding and 321.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, PAYX reached a trading volume of 3438319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $138.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $130 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PAYX stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PAYX shares from 121 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 84.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAYX stock trade performance evaluation

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.28 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.55, while it was recorded at 139.70 for the last single week of trading, and 119.71 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.01 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.05.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 38.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.41. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $73,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 13.32%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,896 million, or 71.70% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,380,253, which is approximately -0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,121,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.11 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.11 billion in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly 0.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paychex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 693 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 10,031,061 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 10,802,011 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 233,333,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,167,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,952 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,428 shares during the same period.