Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Is Currently -2.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] traded at a low on 04/07/22, posting a -2.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.44. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 2, 2022.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the stock market opens on May 2, 2022. Park will hold a conference call later that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and current operational environment.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4365099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.40%.

The market cap for PK stock reached $4.12 billion, with 236.00 million shares outstanding and 233.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 4365099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $21.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $24 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.71, while it was recorded at 18.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $3,925 million, or 94.30% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,129,027, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,558,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.5 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $246.36 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 35,210,840 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 20,710,635 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 163,584,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,506,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,017,842 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,218,010 shares during the same period.