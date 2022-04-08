PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Revenue clocked in at $9.19 billion, down -27.61% YTD: What’s Next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] loss -5.85% on the last trading session, reaching $18.98 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79622.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. represents 315.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.99 billion with the latest information. PAGS stock price has been found in the range of $17.935 to $19.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 5039605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $32.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $19, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on PAGS stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 57 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 41.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 20.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.52 and a Gross Margin at +14.21. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 38.66%.

There are presently around $3,801 million, or 59.80% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 38,275,886, which is approximately 34.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,625,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.32 million in PAGS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $296.2 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 77.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 41,842,482 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 42,217,964 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 104,504,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,564,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,594,006 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 25,854,502 shares during the same period.