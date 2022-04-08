Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] is 17.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ: SEED] price surged by 15.34 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Origin Agritech Signs Purchase Agreements for 50,000 Metric Tons of Its Nutritionally Enhanced Corn.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the “Company” or “Origin”), an agriculture technology company, today announced it has signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies a total 50,000 metric tons of its nutritionally enhanced corn.

Origin Agritech’s new, nutritionally enhanced corn reduces the need for expensive additives such as soybean meal for feedstock companies, and thus doubles their margins. As a result of this, Origin has gotten a lot of buzz in the industry and much inbound interest. Origin has been giving samples of the corn to potential feedstock customers so that they can validate the nutritional content of the corn. The corn has passed these tests and companies now are placing orders.

A sum of 15468006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 419.76K shares. Origin Agritech Limited shares reached a high of $9.75 and dropped to a low of $7.74 until finishing in the latest session at $8.42.

Guru’s Opinion on Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Origin Agritech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Origin Agritech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Agritech Limited is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71.

SEED Stock Performance Analysis:

Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, SEED shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Origin Agritech Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] shares currently have an operating margin of -297.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.60. Origin Agritech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.15.

Origin Agritech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.00% of SEED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 143,730, which is approximately 18.029% of the company’s market cap and around 38.70% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 57,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in SEED stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in SEED stock with ownership of nearly 165.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ:SEED] by around 96,623 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 40,664 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 202,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEED stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,503 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,837 shares during the same period.