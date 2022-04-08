Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] closed the trading session at $3.22 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.14, while the highest price level was $3.2916. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Col. (Ret.) Channa Caspi, ex-Representative of IDF in NATO, Joins Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors.

Served as Head of Legislation Branch in IDF Attorney General office.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today the appointment of Col. (Ret.) Channa (Hanny) Caspi to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.26 percent and weekly performance of -9.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 3062840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.70 and a Current Ratio set at 41.00.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $168 million, or 22.70% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,876,620, which is approximately 5.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,701,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.59 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.42 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly -17.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 9,075,314 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,442,467 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 36,918,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,436,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,925,903 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,645 shares during the same period.