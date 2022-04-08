Morgan Stanley slashes price target on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] – find out why.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AXL] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.66 at the close of the session, down -2.77%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Arrow Exploration Corp.: Director/PDMR Exercise of Options, Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock is now -28.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXL Stock saw the intraday high of $6.775 and lowest of $6.405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.06, which means current price is +3.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, AXL reached a trading volume of 2721665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AXL stock performed recently?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.18. With this latest performance, AXL shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.57 and a Gross Margin at +12.24. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. go to 40.63%.

Insider trade positions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

There are presently around $719 million, or 97.00% of AXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,850,020, which is approximately 2.459% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,742,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.14 million in AXL stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $46.56 million in AXL stock with ownership of nearly 9.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL] by around 11,035,044 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 6,741,865 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 87,203,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,980,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,750,846 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,774 shares during the same period.