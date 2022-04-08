MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Revenue clocked in at $448.00 million, down -18.75% YTD: What’s Next?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] loss -2.69% or -0.41 points to close at $14.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2631056 shares. The company report on April 4, 2022 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Completion of Reverse Stock Split.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the “Company”) announced today that its previously announced 1-for-4 reverse stock split of common stock was completed following the close of business today. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MFA” and, starting on April 5, 2022, under a new CUSIP number: 55272X607.

Following the close of business on April 4, 2022, every four issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock were converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. As a result of the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock was reduced from 420,142,761 to approximately 105,035,000.

It opened the trading session at $15.14, the shares rose to $15.32 and dropped to $14.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFA points out that the company has recorded -19.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, MFA reached to a volume of 2631056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for MFA stock

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.60 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.77, while it was recorded at 15.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.99 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.32 and a Gross Margin at +92.33. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

There are presently around $1,044 million, or 67.40% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,638,545, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,339,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.47 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $146.91 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -1.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 4,608,075 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,936,587 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 58,976,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,520,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,235,465 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,269,767 shares during the same period.