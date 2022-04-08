Marriott International Inc. [MAR] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] slipped around -1.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $164.66 at the close of the session, down -0.91%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Sleepover-of-a-Lifetime: Marriott Bonvoy Creates a Sleepover Suite in the Home of Manchester United for the First-Ever Overnight Stay.

The Marriott Bonvoy Suite of Dreams Brings Fans to the Heart of the Action at Old Trafford with Exclusive Behind the Scenes Experiences and the Chance to Take Part in the First Overnight Stay at the Stadium.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning loyalty program, and endless experiences along with Manchester United, one of the world’s most popular sports teams, today are offering fans the chance to win the first-ever overnight stay at Old Trafford. One lucky fan and a guest will have the chance to wake up in the legendary football stadium on match day from the comfort of a suite transformed into a Marriott Hotels guest room overlooking the pitch.

Marriott International Inc. stock is now -0.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAR Stock saw the intraday high of $166.62 and lowest of $162.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 184.99, which means current price is +12.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 2608526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $174.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $163 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $192 to $208, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 54.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.28, while it was recorded at 170.63 for the last single week of trading, and 154.26 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $32,796 million, or 61.60% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,956,076, which is approximately 3.357% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,833,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in MAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 5.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 525 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 12,788,359 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 13,100,139 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 171,475,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,363,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,735,292 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,400,397 shares during the same period.