Market cap of Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] reaches 3.50B – now what?

Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE: CXM] gained 21.16% or 2.41 points to close at $13.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2612432 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Sprinklr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q4 Total Revenue of $136 million, up 30% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $12.26, the shares rose to $13.84 and dropped to $12.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CXM points out that the company has recorded -18.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 870.49K shares, CXM reached to a volume of 2612432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sprinklr Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for CXM stock

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.97. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading.

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.44 and a Gross Margin at +68.29. Sprinklr Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.64.

Return on Total Capital for CXM is now -24.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.15. Additionally, CXM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sprinklr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]

There are presently around $850 million, or 58.40% of CXM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,208,825, which is approximately -1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP., holding 23,137,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.53 million in CXM stocks shares; and 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $66.3 million in CXM stock with ownership of nearly 152.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprinklr Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE:CXM] by around 13,721,224 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 26,557,407 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 34,388,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,666,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,528,148 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,415,977 shares during the same period.