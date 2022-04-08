Market cap of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] reaches 15.57B – now what?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.41%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that NortonLifeLock Employees Fight Period Poverty.

Volunteers assemble kits full of menstrual supplies to support women in need.

Over the last 12 months, NLOK stock rose by 23.85%. The one-year NortonLifeLock Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.94. The average equity rating for NLOK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.57 billion, with 582.00 million shares outstanding and 579.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, NLOK stock reached a trading volume of 3461133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NLOK Stock Performance Analysis:

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.81, while it was recorded at 26.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NortonLifeLock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NLOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 12.40%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,926 million, or 99.70% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,970,609, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,009,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 2.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 51,102,381 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 42,700,685 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 463,776,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 557,579,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,554,531 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,433,922 shares during the same period.