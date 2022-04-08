Market cap of Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] reaches 19.56B – now what?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] price plunged by -1.22 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its first-quarter earnings release after the market closes on May 4, 2022.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the first-quarter results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-844-200-6205, domestically, or 1-929-526-1599, internationally, and use conference ID 050982, or ask to be joined into the Ingersoll Rand call.

A sum of 3496450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares reached a high of $47.93 and dropped to a low of $46.70 until finishing in the latest session at $47.86.

The one-year IR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.6. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $62.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $58 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.50, while it was recorded at 49.17 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 18.80%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,251 million, or 99.50% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 57,765,282, which is approximately -2.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,230,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 5.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 23,893,601 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 20,732,855 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 352,717,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,343,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,315,340 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,272,061 shares during the same period.