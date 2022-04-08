Market cap of GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] reaches 13.64B – now what?

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] jumped around 2.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.15 at the close of the session, up 7.14%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that GFL Environmental Inc. Announces 10% Increase to Quarterly Dividend.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) (“GFL” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s subordinate voting and multiple voting shares.

The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.011 per share to US$0.012 per share, will be paid on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

GFL Environmental Inc. stock is now -12.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFL Stock saw the intraday high of $33.23 and lowest of $30.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.71, which means current price is +27.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, GFL reached a trading volume of 2709127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFL shares is $43.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for GFL Environmental Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFL in the course of the last twelve months was 58.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has GFL stock performed recently?

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, GFL shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.39, while it was recorded at 31.79 for the last single week of trading, and 34.80 for the last 200 days.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +9.01. GFL Environmental Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.41.

GFL Environmental Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]

There are presently around $6,663 million, or 73.89% of GFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 53,784,167, which is approximately -6.398% of the company’s market cap and around 6.78% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 43,660,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in GFL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $465.71 million in GFL stock with ownership of nearly 27.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GFL Environmental Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE:GFL] by around 31,702,993 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 20,693,888 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 162,969,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,366,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,643,664 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,605,108 shares during the same period.