Market cap of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] reaches 1.70B – now what?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [NYSE: CLM] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Cornerstone Funds File Their Annual Reports.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (“CLM”) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (“CRF”) (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”) have each filed copies of their annual report on Form N-CSR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Each report includes audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The annual reports are available online at www.cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com and www.cornerstonetotalreturnfund.com. Copies of these reports are also available free of charge upon request by calling 1-866-668-6558.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-end, diversified management company organized as a Maryland corporation and is registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Guru’s Opinion on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 150.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39.

CLM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, CLM shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.05, while it was recorded at 14.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] Insider Position Details

35 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [NYSE:CLM] by around 580,932 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,260,492 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 424,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,417,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,964 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 725,950 shares during the same period.