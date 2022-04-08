Market cap of CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] reaches 20.99B – now what?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.10%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that CMS Energy to Combat Climate Change by Achieving Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Entire Natural Gas System by 2050.

Company aims for 20-percent customer emissions reduction by 2030.

CMS Energy and its primary business, Consumers Energy, today pledged to protect the planet by achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from the company’s entire natural gas production and delivery system — including customers and suppliers — by 2050.

Over the last 12 months, CMS stock rose by 21.39%. The one-year CMS Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.51. The average equity rating for CMS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.99 billion, with 289.30 million shares outstanding and 288.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, CMS stock reached a trading volume of 3588811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $69.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

CMS Stock Performance Analysis:

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.59 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.67, while it was recorded at 71.26 for the last single week of trading, and 62.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CMS Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.40%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,210 million, or 93.00% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,958,215, which is approximately -0.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,291,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in CMS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.44 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 18.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 10,330,120 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 10,449,186 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 249,360,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,139,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 925,590 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 870,560 shares during the same period.