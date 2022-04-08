Market cap of Aflac Incorporated [AFL] reaches 41.96B – now what?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] surged by $1.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $65.22 during the day while it closed the day at $65.07. The company report on March 29, 2022 that The Aflac CEO Who Ruffled Feathers With His Duck Ads.

Dan Amos, who has led the supplemental-insurance provider since 1990, says board members were ‘a nervous wreck’ before its iconic campaign debuted.

Aflac Incorporated stock has also loss -0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFL stock has inclined by 8.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.04% and gained 11.44% year-on date.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $41.96 billion, with 658.94 million shares outstanding and 590.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3471286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $62.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $61, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.95, while it was recorded at 64.34 for the last single week of trading, and 57.72 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.16%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,727 million, or 60.50% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,327,773, which is approximately -1.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.9 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -2.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 10,949,871 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 25,169,256 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 398,682,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,801,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,756,406 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,189,490 shares during the same period.