Market Analysts see Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gaining to $81. Time to buy?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.44%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Ontario International Airport partners with Shift4 to provide travelers with enhanced mobile access.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) today announced a strategic partnership with Shift4, the leading commerce technology provider, to implement the company’s VenueNext mobile point-of-sale solution at the airport.

The state-of-the-art service enables ONT customers to order and pay for food, beverages and merchandise from the convenience of their phones, allowing travelers to enjoy the growing variety of airport dining and retail options with as much – or as little – personal interaction as they want.

Over the last 12 months, FOUR stock dropped by -41.64%. The one-year Shift4 Payments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.37. The average equity rating for FOUR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.80 billion, with 56.71 million shares outstanding and 48.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, FOUR stock reached a trading volume of 3411023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 228.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.90.

FOUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 29.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.92, while it was recorded at 63.27 for the last single week of trading, and 68.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift4 Payments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.01. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,702 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 5,496,119, which is approximately 41.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,957,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.86 million in FOUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $295.72 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly 8.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 15,156,787 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 12,788,627 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 29,970,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,915,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,425,651 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,117,357 shares during the same period.