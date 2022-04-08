Market Analysts see Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] loss -5.29% on the last trading session, reaching $3.22 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Bit Digital, Inc. and BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Sign Letter of Intent for Hosting 7,000 ASIC Mining Computers.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) and BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BMNR) announce the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a hosting relationship beginning with 7,000 current generation ASIC miners. The final agreement is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The companies expect to primarily utilize the efficiencies of mining Bitcoin in immersion cooled containers, a process by which the servers run fully submerged in a dielectric fluid that efficiently cools the machines and allows for superior machine output and energy efficiency. The companies have agreed in principle to a mutually beneficial revenue split of the mined Bitcoin, and a multi-year term.Bryan Bullett, CEO of Bit Digital was quoted as saying “We are happy to begin our relationship with BitMine Immersion Technologies, and have known the team for some time. As a company, we have been intrigued by mining using immersion technology, and we are happy we found an ideal hosting scenario allowing us to utilize the benefits offered by immersion cooling of our machines.”Jonathan Bates, BitMine Chairman, was quoted as saying- “We couldn’t be happier. Having a marquee client like Bit Digital is exactly why we started the company. We want to serve high quality clients and offer them the best environment for their miners, as well as a superior service experience. We hope to grow this relationship moving forward. Bryan and his team are top notch professionals, and we are excited to get started.”Bit Digital and BitMine Immersion hope to begin delivery in the coming weeks and months and fill the capacity by the end of August.

Bit Digital Inc. represents 54.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $224.85 million with the latest information. BTBT stock price has been found in the range of $3.09 to $3.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 3684336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.36. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.32 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.14.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $128,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]

There are presently around $80 million, or 34.70% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,215,852, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,215,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.33 million in BTBT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $13.52 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 10220.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bit Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 7,246,818 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 729,831 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,524,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,501,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,990,999 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 229,513 shares during the same period.