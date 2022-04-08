Market Analysts see Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gaining to $91. Time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] closed the trading session at $57.67 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.5845, while the highest price level was $58.98. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Notified Enhances its Integrated Public Relations Platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.38 percent and weekly performance of -6.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, APO reached to a volume of 3068152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $86.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.39, while it was recorded at 60.70 for the last single week of trading, and 65.76 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 17.79%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,787 million, or 32.50% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 62,710,995, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 22.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,739,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 3.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

373 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 46,369,495 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 54,667,353 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 284,990,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,027,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,956,028 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 10,947,841 shares during the same period.