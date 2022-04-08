Market Analysts see America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] falling to $21. Time to buy?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] gained 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $21.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that THE Mining Investment Event of the North Welcomes Additional Keynotes, Sponsors, Companies As It Continues To Ramp Up Inaugural Event.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. represents 3.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.88 billion with the latest information. AMX stock price has been found in the range of $21.44 to $22.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 4217115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for AMX stock

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, AMX shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 21.61 for the last single week of trading, and 18.31 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.99 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 35.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 28,360,455 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 20,976,703 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 155,206,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,544,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,944,420 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,055,675 shares during the same period.